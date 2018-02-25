Mass Ave. restaurant Stella closes up shop ‘for now’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Another restaurant along Mass Ave. is closing up shop, at least for now.

Stella announced on its Instagram that they’ll “see you soon. 👋 for now.”

The bistro served up cuisine inspired by the wine regions of Southern Europe at 611 East St. for about a year. The space used to be occupied by Pizzology, which closed in Feb. after three years of business. Pizzology continues to operate in Carmel.

A restaurant with a similar concept to Stella, called Hedge Row, is set to open up at the intersection of Alabama and Vermont. Owner Kimbal Musk, brother of Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk, plans to focus on locally grown, “honest” food.

The future of Stella has yet to be revealed. Owner Neal Brown told the Indy Star that he would be issuing a press release sometime Sunday.