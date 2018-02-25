× IU says disciplinary action associated with protesting won’t affect admission decisions

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A tweet encouraging potential Indiana University students to protest peacefully is going viral.

In the tweet, the Office of Admissions for the Bloomington campus said those who are disciplined for protesting will not be penalized in the school’s admissions process.

“For all our future Hoosiers: At IU, we encourage students to engage in meaningful, informed, and civil discourse regarding difficult and important issues,” reads the tweet. “Disciplinary action associated with participation in peaceful protest will not affect your admission decision in any way.”

The statement comes as high school students across the country rally in pursuit of stronger gun laws in the wake of the Parkland shooting that claimed 17 lives earlier this month. Many students say they’re calling for a change in the way people think about guns.

The reaction to IU’s tweet has been mixed. Some expressed their disappointment with the school supporting the protests, while others say they’re proud of the university.

How about we encourage students and future students to do something constructive. This is disappointing that my alma mater doesn’t get it. IU is becoming a #snowflakefactory — Steve Dowden (@steve_dowden) February 25, 2018

Encouraging teenagers to do something that would require disciplinary action is irresponsible. Cutting class is not appropriate and is against the school rules. Son got accepted recently to IU but has decided not to attend. — champlab (@Luvlabs98) February 24, 2018