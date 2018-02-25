IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Hoosiers saying about the gun control debate, and our state's gun laws?
And how are Indiana lawmakers approaching the situation, with mounting pressure on both sides of the issue?
In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Christina Hale, Mike Murphy and Jennifer Wagner discuss this week's top stories, including the gun control debate, and last week's Republican debate for candidates in the race for U.S. Senate.
Other topics include:
- The controversy over Senate candidate Mike Braun's latest campaign ad on immigration, which features photos of a Colts player and Uber driver killed by a drunk driver who was in the country illegally
- The chaos on city-county council that has now led to the end of council President Stephen Clay's short-lived tenure