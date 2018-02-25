2 Wayne Township students killed in crash near Indy airport

Posted 3:45 pm, February 25, 2018, by , Updated at 06:03PM, February 25, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A crash near the Indianapolis International Airport killed two Wayne Township students Sunday afternoon.

The Wayne Township Fire Department was called to the scene in the 8000 block of W. Washington St. shortly before 3:20 p.m.

Authorities say two vehicles were involved in the accident. One of the drivers was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the two killed in the crash were brother and sister, ages 12 and 16. Their identities have not been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

