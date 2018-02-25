2 dead after crash near Indy airport

Posted 3:45 pm, February 25, 2018, by , Updated at 04:20PM, February 25, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A crash near the Indianapolis International Airport left two people dead Sunday afternoon.

Just before 3:20 p.m., the Wayne Township Fire Department tweeted that crews were at the scene of an accident involving entrapment and reported two fatalities.

The scene was in the 8000 block of W. Washington St., which runs parallel to the west side of the airport. Authorities said two vehicles were involved in the accident and the victims are believed to be adults.

One of the drivers was reportedly taken to Eskenazi Hospital for a blood draw.

