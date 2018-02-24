× Shooting at Run Inn leaves man dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- A man is dead after a shooting near a west side bar. According to his family, 33-year-old Stephen Quick, Jr. was killed in the early morning shooting, and now police are looking for whoever opened fire.

The bar where this happened is the Run Inn, near 34th Street and High School Road.

Police say it’s a problem spot, but the restaurant says its doing what it can to keep the peace.

“I don’t want to say that everyone that patronizes this place are bad, but it seems to attract customers that are involved in violent behavior particularly involving weapons such as handguns,” said IMPD Captain Harold Turner.

Authorities say the victim was found outside around midnight, having been shot multiple times. So far no arrest has been made.

“It’s really mind-concerning knowing there are so many shootings around there, especially knowing that there are so many kids around,” said neighbor Tathnay Gonsalez.

Authorities say they have a history of calls to the bar, including an officer-involved shooting last summer.

“This bar is a problem without a doubt,” said Turner, “there’s no nice way of saying it.”

Reached by phone, bartender Kara Thompson said the Run Inn is doing what it can to keep people safe.

“It was very shocking to all of us, that it even occurred, and of course any time a life is lost it’s a sad situation,” said Thompson.

She admits the bar happens to be in a high crime area, but says they do have security and have raised the age limit for customers on the weekend.

“We try to do things to try to not only ensure the safety of our [patrons] and customers that come in but also our employees,” said Thompson.

So far no arrests have been made, if you’ve got any information you’re asked to call IMPD.