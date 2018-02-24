× Police: Man ‘brain dead’ after east side hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man and a woman are injured following a hit and run accident on the east side.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to an accident at the 4000 block of Southeastern Avenue.

According to authorities, the man and woman were walking along the side of the road when they were hit.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital. The woman is expected to survive, but the man is brain dead. There’s no word yet if the family is waiting to harvest organs.

Police say the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.