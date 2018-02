× Man fatally shot on northwest side late Friday night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was shot and killed late Friday night on Indy’s northwest side.

Just before midnight, IMPD responded to a report of shots fired on West 34th Street near North High School Road.

Officers found the victim shot multiple times at the Run Inn Bar and Grill.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if the shooter is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.