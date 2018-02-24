× Man, woman injured in hit-and-run Saturday morning, police investigating

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man and a woman are injured following a hit and run accident on the east side.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to an accident at the 4000 block of Southeastern Avenue.

According to Indianapolis Metro Police, the man and woman were walking along the side of the road when they were hit.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, but investigators on scene did not say which one.

The woman is expected to survive, but the man is said to be in serious condition.

Police say the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.