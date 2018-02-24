Man arrested, another injured after bar stabbing on east side

Posted 2:39 am, February 24, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was stabbed at a bar on Indy’s east side Friday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Colorado Avenue near East New York Street.

Officials say a bar fight at “The New Yorker” led to a man being stabbed under the arm.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi in serious condition.

No word on what led to that fight.

Bar patrons held the suspect down until officers arrived at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody.

An investigation is underway to determine if charges will be filed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s