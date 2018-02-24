Evansville police: Armed man shot during traffic stop

Posted 4:36 pm, February 24, 2018

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police in southwestern Indiana say an officer shot and killed a motorist who armed himself during a traffic stop.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says 58-year-old Douglas Kemp died of “multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.”

Evansville police say the shooting occurred after two officers stopped Kemp for speeding about 8 p.m. Friday.

Police say the officers asked Kemp to step out of his vehicle, but “for unknown reasons, the driver armed himself with the gun as he exited. One officer then discharged (a) service weapon, striking the driver. The driver died at the scene.”

A police report says Kemp was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jason Cullum says the department will release body cam footage of the shooting “at some point.”

No officers were injured.

