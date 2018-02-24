× Eleven Indiana counties now under a flood disaster emergency declaration

INDIANAPOLIS–Widespread flooding has prompted Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to issue a disaster emergency for 11 counties in Indiana.

On Saturday the governor signed an executive order to include Carroll, Dearborn, Elkhart, Lake, Marshall, Perry, St. Joseph, Starke, Switzerland and White Counties.

Heavy rainfall has caused widespread flooding and infrastructure damage.

The disaster declaration allows the State Department of Homeland Security to provide expanded emergency services and is a step required to request federal government assistance.

“This is an important step in helping Hoosiers around our state who’ve been hurt by this flooding, ” Governor Holcomb said.

The disaster emergency declaration may be expanded to include other counties in the days ahead, with more rain and thunderstorms predicted for the southern part of the state.