Eleven Indiana counties now under a flood disaster emergency declaration

Posted 9:44 pm, February 24, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS–Widespread flooding has prompted Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to issue a disaster emergency for 11 counties in Indiana.

On Saturday the governor signed an executive order to include Carroll,  Dearborn,  Elkhart,  Lake, Marshall, Perry,  St. Joseph, Starke,  Switzerland and White Counties.

Heavy rainfall has caused widespread flooding and infrastructure damage.

The disaster declaration allows the State Department of Homeland Security to provide expanded emergency services and is a step required to request federal government assistance.

“This is an important step in helping Hoosiers around our state who’ve been hurt by this flooding, ” Governor Holcomb said.

The disaster emergency declaration may be expanded to include other counties in the days ahead, with more rain and thunderstorms predicted for the southern part of the state.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s