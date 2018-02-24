Elementary school students surprise 95-year-old WWII veteran who lost home to fire

Posted 7:44 am, February 24, 2018

BETTENDORF, Iowa – A World War II veteran who lost his home in a fire got a big surprise from students at a local elementary school.

About a month ago, 95-year-old Max Wilson’s home caught fire.

“I opened the garage door and the combustion almost knocked me down,” Wilson told KWQC. 

All of his possessions were lost.

So, one elementary school decided to take action for their local hero and presented Wilson with gifts at an assembly.

Together, students and staff members raised more than $2,200 for the WWII vet, along with giving him a blanket and a new American Flag.

“There are a few words I could use that would cover that and it’s unbelievable,” Wilson said. “It’s just too much. I appreciate all the children and all the faculty and the fact that they have them involved in.”

At the assembly, Jacob, a student who saw Wilson’s home in flames and told his parents, was given a police department award and a medal of honor.

“He’s a cool kid, a very cool kid, I’m proud of him,” said Brea Beaver, Jacob’s mom.

