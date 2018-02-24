Dog sisters separated at adoption find each other at Washington market

SEATTLE – Two dogs that hadn’t seen each other since they were adopted to different families reunited earlier this month in a joyful, chance encounter in Seattle’s Pike Place Market, according to KIRO.

Pam Corwin, who recorded the moment, wrote on Facebook, “I witnessed the coolest thing today!”

“I was at my booth at Pike Place Market and two couples (who didn’t know each other) were walking towards each other with identical dogs,” Corwin said. “Suddenly, the dogs ran towards each other and went totally crazy.”

The two sister dogs, Maui and Juniper, were several weeks old when they were loaded onto a flight from Russia and arrived in Seattle in May, 2017, according to the Seattle television station.

Maui’s owner, Kaitlyn Hawkins told KIRO that they were struck by how similar Juniper looked, and “after chatting with the other owners we realized that the dogs are siblings.”

“They even had identifying tattoos that confirmed it,” Corwin said. “This joyful reunion went on for over a half an hour, in fact they were still at it when I left the market.”

The two families apparently exchanged contact information and plan to have Maui and Juniper meet for a play date or a romp at the dog park.