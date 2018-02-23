Terre Haute first grade student dies from flu complications, school says

Video above is from WTWO about the complications Jackson Pirtle experienced with the flu before he passed.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – A first grade student in Terre Haute passed away this week from complications with the flu.

According to WTWO, Jackson Pirtle was a happy and healthy little boy until he started feeling ill at the end of last month. “He had the swab done on the 30th of January; it was positive for flu B, negative for strep throat,” Sarah Boone, Pirtle’s mother, told WTWO.

Boone said more symptoms began to develop, so she took her son to Regional Hospital. The doctors at Regional realized the severity of Jackson’s illness and airlifted him to Riley Hospital. Boone tells WTWO that in addition to the flu, he had pneumonia and a bacterial infection from his immune system crashing.

According to his GoFundMe page and his school, he passed away in the early morning hours on Thursday. His school Lost Creek is hosting a hat day today in his honor. The donations raised from hat day will go to his family in hope of easing some of their burden.

A friend of the family created a GoFundMe account to help with medical bills. You can donate here.