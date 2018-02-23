Szechuan sauce to hit McDonald’s locations nationwide after failed October promotion

The last time McDonald’s tried, things didn’t go so well.

Now the fast-food chain is hoping to make amends next week for fans of its cult favorite Szechuan sauce.

If you’ll recall, McDonald’s released a very limited amount of the sauce last October. Most fans walked away disappointed; only a select number of locations had the sauce and those stores didn’t receive very many cups of it.

The McDonald’s location on Broad Ripple Avenue was the only Indy-area restaurant that participated in the promotion, which stems from revitalized attention in the sauce after it was featured in a 2017 episode of the animated TV show Rick & Morty.

McDonald’s originally introduced the sauce in 1998 to promote the Disney movie Mulan. It was discontinued later that year before Rick & Morty brought it back into the public consciousness.

McDonald’s said it severely underestimated interest in the promotion, which and most fans of the sauce left empty-handed.

“We did not anticipate the overnight crowds, the cross-state travel and the amazing curiosity, passion and energy fans showed. Our super-limited batch, though well-intentioned, clearly wasn’t near enough to meet that demand,” McDonald’s wrote on a website about the promotion.

Starting Monday, Feb. 26, McDonald’s will make 20 million cups of Szechuan sauce available at participating locations nationwide “while supplies last (which this time around, we hope is a while).”

McDonald’s also produced a three-part podcast that examines the Szechaun sauce phenomenon and attempts to explain why the October 2017 promotion fell flat.