Russian athlete filmed wearing ‘I don’t do doping’ shirt busted at Olympics

Posted 1:09 pm, February 23, 2018, by

PYEONGCHANG – The Russian delegation at the Olympics says a bobsledder tested positive for a banned substance called trimetazdine.

Russian Bobsled Federation President Alexander Zubkov told The Associated Press on Friday that a drug-test sample from pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva tested positive. Sergeeva’s crew finished 12th in the women’s bobsled competition Wednesday after she had given the sample that later came back positive.

Earlier this month Sergeeva was interviewed by the Associated Press wearing a sweatshirt that said “I don’t do doping.” She said the other athletes “warmed” to her after she was allowed to compete.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s