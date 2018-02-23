× New data shows 219 Hoosiers have died from flu

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana State Department of Health says flu activity is continuing to rise. According to the latest flu report released on Friday, 219 Hoosiers have died this season. That’s up from last week’s report of 195 people.

Additionally, 15 different counties have now reported at least 5 flu deaths. The breakdown of flu deaths by counties is as follows: Adams 7; Allen 18; Boone 5; Floyd 10; Grant 7; Hamilton 11; Johnson 5; Lake 5; Madison 5; Marion 17; Morgan 8; Shelby 6; St. Joseph 6; Tippecanoe 5; and Vanderburgh 7.

Although the majority of flu-related deaths in Indiana have occurred in individuals age 65 and older, 79 percent of the influenza-like illnesses reported to ISDH this year involve individuals age 24 and younger, according to the ISDH.

Shawn Richards, an outbreak supervisor for ISDH, recommends getting vaccinated, washing your hands and staying home if you are sick.

