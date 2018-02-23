× Indianapolis man sentenced to 45 years for murder of Ben Davis student

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A local man has been sentenced in the murder of Ben Davis student Renia Woods.

William Mosley took a plea agreement last Friday and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

A man collecting trash discovered Woods’ body behind a dumpster at 14th and N. Campbell Ave. on March 2, 2016.

Her mother said she was strangled to death and Woods and Moseley were friends.

Mosley picked up Woods from school on the day she was killed. Her 5-year-old brother was the last one to see her alive while she was babysitting her four siblings on the west side.

She was an honor student and had plans to enroll at Indiana State to study finance.

Mosley received 436 days of jail credit against his sentence. He will be eligible for release in 2061.