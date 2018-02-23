× Hoosiers urged to report damage from recent storms and flooding

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers whose homes have sustained damage from recent storms and flooding can report their damage to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Homeowners, renters, businesses and private nonprofit organizations can fill out this online form for damage from Feb. 15 and onward.

You’ll need to provide you name, address, phone number and the type of damage your property sustained. Losses can include structural damage to homes and loss of person property.

It’s important to note that the report is not an application for a grant with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The information will be used by local authorities to determine if they should request federal aid.

Those without access to the internet should contact their local county emergency management agency for help in reporting damage.