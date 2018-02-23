× Hoosiers fall to No. 16 Ohio State in double overtime on Senior Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Keita Bates-Diop finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds and C.J. Jackson made a long 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left in double overtime to give No. 16 Ohio State an 80-78 victory at Indiana on Friday night.

With the win, the Buckeyes (24-7, 15-3) can claim a share of the conference crown in coach Chris Holtmann’s first season — if No. 2 Michigan State loses at Wisconsin on Sunday.

Juwan Morgan scored 18 points and Robert Johnson added 17 to lead the Hoosiers (16-14, 9-9). But Johnson, playing what could be his final home game, couldn’t make the dramatic half-court heave at the buzzer to win a wild game that was tighter than expected.

The Buckeyes led 43-36 early in the second half before giving it all away and seeing the Hoosiers take a 61-59 lead on Josh Newkirk’s layup with 3:54 left in regulation.

Ohio State answered with the next four points but Indiana tied it at 63 with two free throws from Justin Smith with 2:18 to go in regulation.

Neither team scored again until overtime. In the first extra period, neither team led by more than two and it ended in a 70-70 tie after Johnson made two free throws, with 7.8 seconds left.

In the second overtime, neither team led by more than one until Jackson’s 3 erased Indiana’s 78-77 lead.

Jackson finished with 13 points on a night five Buckeyes scored in double figures. Ohio State ha d lost two of its previous three.

Justin Smith added 16 points for Indiana.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: No, the Buckeyes aren’t going into the conference tournament with the momentum they had hoped. And they may not get even a share of the league crown they craved. But they will be one of the top three seeds and they’ll have a few days to get things fixed.

Indiana: Fans who watched the Hoosiers season opening loss to Indiana State may not have recognized the team they saw Friday night. Indiana has progressed steadily all season, understands what coach Archie Miller expects and have learned how to challenge everyone.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Opens play at the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday in New York.

Indiana: Will wait to see who it plays Thursday at the Big Ten Tournament in New York.