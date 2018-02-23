× Hamilton County crews quickly repair potholes on highway

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Crews in Hamilton County are working around the clock to fix potholes.

On Thursday, crews filled nine work orders, that could include dozens of potholes in each order. Hamilton County Highway Public Relations Coordinator Brandi Tarner said if they get a call about a pothole, a crew goes out within 24 hours to patch it.

That includes a section of 96th St., where crews spent time filling with a cold mix. Tarner said the hot mix, that lasts longer, won’t be available until next month.

The county is considering renting a hot box from a contractor.

Another stretch of highway that has brought in calls to the county includes the intersection at US 31 and 236th St. Tarner said because US 31 is a state highway, the county can’t touch it.

“I received a couple today about I-69 and there’s just, we don’t maintain state highways,” Tarner said.

An INDOT spokesperson said crews are aware of some of the potholes in these areas and are working to address them.

Although Hamilton County roads generally don’t get as many potholes as other areas, because less cars travel on county roads, Tarner said fixing potholes quickly has always been a priority.

“That’s a liability and it’s a safety issue, so we want to make sure that we’re not damaging peoples vehicles or peoples axles, so we want to get to something like that as quickly as we possibly can,” said Tarner.

You can report a pothole by calling the Hamilton County Highway Department at 317.773.7770.

Click on your city below to report a pothole where you live online.