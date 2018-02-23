Flood Watch in effect for central Indiana through Sunday morning

Posted 4:41 pm, February 23, 2018

A Flood Watch continues for the southern half of Indiana through 7 a.m. Sunday. One to two inches of rain are expected over the next two days. The ground is saturated from rain that fell earlier this week and area rives are already near bank full.

Heavy rain will move in early Saturday morning and will stay through the morning.

A heavier round of rain with embedded thunderstorms will develop Saturday evenin and linger into Sunday morning. The heavy rain may cause flash flooding through the weekend.

After a soggy week of weather, skies will clear Sunday.

We’ll have several days of sunny, dry weather early next week with a warming trend.

Flash flooding will be a concern this weekend.

This has been a wet week so far.

A Flood Watch continues through Sunday morning.

 

Heavy rain is likely this weekend.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday morning.

There will be several hours of dry weather Saturday.

Temperatures will be above average Saturday.

T-storms will develop late Saturday.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday night.

 

After a few morning showers skies will clear Sunday.

