Board approves pay raises, bonuses for IPS workers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Some IPS workers are about to see a significant bump in their pay.

The Indianapolis Board of School Commissioners unanimously approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) during Thursday night’s meeting. The group includes non-teaching staff like bus drivers, special education assistants and cafeteria workers.

Under the terms of the new agreement, bus drivers, bus attendants and special education instructional assistants will get a nine to 13 percent raise. The amount is conditional, based on conduct, performance and completion of Safe Schools training.

All other public service workers are eligible for a one-time loyalty bonus of $1,750. This is a conditional bonus based on conduct and performance requirements.

Employees will have new choices for healthcare that could significantly reduce their premiums.

IPS said the contract will allow the district to provide more services within its Special Education Department and reduce the need for high-cost outside services.

The district hopes the pay bump for bus drivers will enable IPS to recruit and retain qualified applicants with a pay and benefits package that can compete with surrounding school districts.