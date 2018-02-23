After a brief afternoon break from the rain, expect more rain Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Light showers will wrap up around midday, but don’t expect a break from the clouds. They will linger for the remainder of the day.

Temperatures will warm up a bit with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows tonight stay above freezing in the low 40s.

Rain returns tonight and continues for most of Saturday into Saturday night.

A Flood Watch remains in place for most of southern Indiana and includes most of the Indy metro. This watch will continue until Sunday morning for expected rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches.

Rain is likely to be heavy for early Saturday morning and continue through about midday. While we could see a break from the heaviest rain in the early afternoon, more rain returns into the evening, and tapers off overnight as a front finally pushes all of the rain out.

Clearing skies will be expected for Sunday with temperatures slightly cooler. However, river flooding will likely continue into next week.