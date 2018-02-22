× Wine, liquor retailers in central Indiana prepare for Sunday sales

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Sunday alcohol sales bill is officially on its way to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk.

After much debate, Hoosiers will be allowed to buy beer, liquor, and wine on Sundays. Governor Holcomb said he has a pen on his desk and is ready to sign the bill into law. Hours for Sunday sales will be from 12-8 p.m.

The first day for Sunday sales is expected to be next Sunday, March 4. That means some local business are scrambling to adjust schedules and make sure they have enough staffing to open their doors.

“It’s a built in day off for me, so I was kind of looking forward to not having to schedule myself or my employees on Sunday,” said Ron Miller, owner of Cork and Cracker.

He’s looking to hire a part-time employee to cover the extra shifts. At Crown Liquor, Owner Jon Sinder said they’re working to make sure new employees have the proper certification.

“Liquor stores have a little bit more of a challenge, because all of our clerks are licensed and trained by the Indiana State Excise Police,” Sinder said.

Both Miller and Sinder said they’ll just have to wait and see if they will profit from the extra day of sales.

“I don’t think my profits are going to go up. It will cost me a little bit. It’s going to cost for an employee,” Miller said.

Not every store will be open the full eight hours once Sunday sales begin. Cork and Cracker will be open from 12 to 4 p.m.