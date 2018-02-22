× USA Swimming releases statement amid allegations of sexual abuse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – USA swimming released a statement on Thursday regarding sexual abuse allegations that have recently come to light.

The statement, which was released by President and CEO Tom Hinchey, says the organization’s system of uncovering sexual abuse is not flawless, but it’s enabled them to prosecute members who have engaged in misconduct in the past.

“Since 2010, USA Swimming has created a leading Safe Sport program with key resource materials for members, updated its Code of Conduct, mandated abuse prevention training, and created a public list of individuals banned for sexual misconduct-related violations in a continued effort to identify and remove offenders from the sport. This is and will be an on-going process that has our full commitment.”

This statement comes after a report from The Southern California News Group alleged USA Swimming failed to properly address sexual abuse accusations for several decades.

“While we disagree on several of the reported statements and many of the conclusions in recent media reports, members were failed, and we are doing everything we can to make sure it never happens again,” Hinchey said in a statement.

You can read the full statement here.