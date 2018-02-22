Ten Point Coalition to hold job fair at far east side church on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition and Top Flight Staffing will be holding a job fair on Saturday.

It will be held at the Fervant Prayer Church at 10512 E. 38th St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jobs offered at the fair will include the following:

  • Handlers
  • Welders
  • Waiters
  • Waitresses
  • Kitchen help
  • Stockers
  • Cashiers
  • Sales
  • Office help
  • Hospital dietary and transportation
  • Maintenance
  • Landscaping

Ten Point says the fair is part of its effort to reduce crime on the city’s far east side by providing jobs to residents, including at-risk youth and ex-offenders.

Those who want more information can contact Rev. Charles Ellis at 317-784-9412 or Wallace Nash at 317-513-9412.

