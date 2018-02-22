× Sunday alcohol sales bill makes it to Gov. Holcomb’s desk to be signed into law

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hoosiers are expected to be able to buy alcohol on Sundays, as early as the beginning of March, after a Senate vote Thursday afternoon.

The Senate concurred with changes to Senate Bill 1 with a vote of 38-10 just two days after it passed the House, sending it to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk for final approval. Gov. Holcomb says he “won’t let too many Sundays pass” before signing the bill, according to the Associated Press.

SB 1 allows Sunday alcohol sales from noon to 8 p.m. at grocery stores, package liquor stores, convenience stores, drug stores and restaurants for the first time since prohibition. Sales could start as soon as March 4 due to an amendment making it a law as soon as it’s signed.

The Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers Chairman says small business package liquor stores have been preparing for this change by updating work schedules and preparing to hire, train and license new employees.

Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers Chairman Jon Sinder issued this statement: