Name: Stephen Cox

Age: 22

City you reside: Indianapolis

Party affiliation: Nonpartisan

Who did you vote for in the 2016 presidential election? Hillary Clinton

Do you watch the news? If so, do you prefer local or national news? I watch news videos online from both local and national news.

How many hours a day do you spend consuming news? 1-2

Will you vote to reelect Trump? No

Describe yourself in 2-3 sentences: I’m originally from Fairmount, Indiana, and I’m a senior at the University of Indianapolis majoring in Theatre with a minor in Religion. After I graduate in May, I plan on entering a master’s program in ministry/theology or a master’s of fine arts in theatrical directing. I love to love and try to do everything with as much kindness as I possibly can, but I spend most of my free time obsessing over pop music, pop artists, and pop culture just in general.