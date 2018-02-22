× Shabnam

Name: Shabnam

Age: Early 50’s

City you reside: n/a

Party affiliation: n/a

Who did you vote for in the 2016 presidential election? Donald J. Trump

Do you watch the news? If so, do you prefer local or national news? Yes Fox only & NewsMax TV

How many hours a day do you spend consuming news? 1-2, maybe more

Will you vote to reelect Trump? n/a

Describe yourself in 2-3 sentences: An American Patriot, 4th Generation Christian from Pakistan. Love White people and America. Despise Ignorance & rhetoric of Democrat Party’s attempt at hijacking the Social Justice leanings of Millennials with skewed Socialist & bullish tactics. Love & Respect President Donald J. Trump and what he is doing for the country, and hate the abuse heaped upon him daily.