Name: Shabnam
Age: Early 50’s
City you reside: n/a
Party affiliation: n/a
Who did you vote for in the 2016 presidential election? Donald J. Trump
Do you watch the news? If so, do you prefer local or national news? Yes Fox only & NewsMax TV
How many hours a day do you spend consuming news? 1-2, maybe more
Will you vote to reelect Trump? n/a
Describe yourself in 2-3 sentences: An American Patriot, 4th Generation Christian from Pakistan. Love White people and America. Despise Ignorance & rhetoric of Democrat Party’s attempt at hijacking the Social Justice leanings of Millennials with skewed Socialist & bullish tactics. Love & Respect President Donald J. Trump and what he is doing for the country, and hate the abuse heaped upon him daily.