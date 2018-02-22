× Senate to vote on Sunday alcohol sales, which could start as early as March

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hoosiers may be able to buy alcohol on Sundays, as early as the beginning of March, if a Senate vote goes as expected on Thursday.

Just this week, the House voted 82-10 in favor of Senate Bill 1. The Senate will vote on it next, but the proposal is expected to pass since the Senate already passed their own version of the measure.

The Senate will need to concur with changes to the bill though, including making the law active as soon as it’s signed by Governor Eric Holcomb. The bill previously said July would be the starting date, but that part was amended.

Governor Holcomb has indicated he plans to sign the bill into law.

If everything goes as expected, stores would be able to sell alcohol from noon to 8 p.m. starting Sunday, March 4.

The Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers Chairman says small business package liquor stores are already preparing for this change by updating work schedules and preparing to hire, train and license new employees.

Thursday’s Senate vote is set for 1:30 p.m.