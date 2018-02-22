× Rachel’s Rundown: The best of what’s happening in and around Indy this weekend

Women’s Free Self-Defense Class

The Riviera Club

Ladies, grab your girlfriends and take part in an afternoon of empowerment during a free women’s self-defense class at the Riviera Club on Saturday from 11:30-1 PM. Sponsored by Jeanie Gensheimer Martial Arts, this class will cover safety skills and quick and effective self-defense movies. No martial arts experience is necessary. Open to all women and girls age 10+.

Click here for more info.

Sap to Syrup Day

Holliday Park

Grab the family and celebrate the magic of maple trees! Stop by anytime between 1-3 PM on Saturday to visit different maple discovery stations and learn how to make maple syrup. Try a syrup taste test, complete a craft, and enjoy a delicious Sugar Maker’s Sundae. It’s just $7 per person, but you will need to pre-register. Open to all ages.

Click here for more info.

Winter Game-A-Thon

Tappers Arcade Bar

Feeling competitive? Twice a year, Tappers Arcade Bar brews a special batch of beer with a local brewery and throws a big old-school arcade game tournament called the Game-a-Thon. This one is taking place on Saturday from 2-5 PM. Tappers is pairing up with Round Town Brewery and donating $1 from each pint sold to Back on My Feet Indianapolis, a local charity that combats homelessness. For a minimum donation of $5, teams of 1-4 can play at least 6 rounds of classic arcade games in hopes of making it into the final bracket and winning some cool swag! This event is 21+

Click here for more info.

Brews for Boxers

Metazoa Brewery

Bring your pup or adopt a new furry member of your family at the 2nd Annual Brews for Boxers event at Metazoa Brewing Company on Saturday from 1-10 PM. Come on out and enjoy some pints, play with some of adorable, adoptable Boxers, meet amazing foster families and fabulous volunteers from Across America Boxer Rescue. All breeds welcome! This event is 21+

Click here for more info.

Indy Pies and Pints

Ivy Tech Community College Culinary and Conference Center

The third annual Indy Pies & Pints is happening on Friday from 7-10 PM at Ivy Tech Community College Culinary and Conference Center. The event features some of Indy’s best breweries and pizzerias. Guests can enjoy samples, live music curated by DJ Kyle Long, and participate in interactive games like beer pong and plinko. Attendees can also vote on their favorite pizza and beer and crowd favorites are awarded trophies at the end of the night. All proceeds benefit Arts for Learning (the Indiana Affiliate of Young Audiences). This event is 21+.

Click here for more info.

2nd Annual Y Ride Cycle-a-Thon

All 12 YMCA of Greater Indianapolis locations

Ride for a great cause while getting a good workout at the 2nd Annual Y Ride Cycle-a-Thon on Saturday! Participants ride for an hour under the direction of the enthusiastic YMCA staff. Participants receive a T-shirt and are encouraged to raise an additional $125 to help support local YMCA programs for those who could not otherwise afford them. It’s $25 to register per one-hour session (Sessions run from 8 AM to 2 PM). But there are extra incentives when you raise $150, $500 and $1,000 or more to help the cause.

Click here for more info.