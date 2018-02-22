× Philip

Name: Philip

Age: n/a

City you reside: n/a

Party affiliation: Republican party

Who did you vote for in the 2016 presidential election? Trump

Do you watch the news? If so, do you prefer local or national news? I watch the news locally because the national news is too biased in it’s efforts to bring down the Trump administration.

How many hours a day do you spend consuming news? 2 hours daily

Will you vote to reelect Trump? I will definitely vote for Trump for reelection, as I do not support a party with socialistic tendencies.

Describe yourself in 2-3 sentences: I consider myself an objective analyst of the issues who can be as critical of my own party, as I have been with Trump on occasion, as I can with the leftists. I am a staunch opponent of creeping socialism that seems to be the mantra of the Democratic ticket; citing Bernie Sanders, Maxine Water, Elizabeth Warren and Nancy Pelosi to name a few.