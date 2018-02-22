New hair thin stents save lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been difficult to tell stents apart when they are side by side, but in the hands of Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Edgar Carell, It's how a new stent that actually maneuvers, which makes the difference.

"This is a stent with about a 40 percent lower profile than the standard stents we use which means we can deliver it to the area of blockage more easily, more rapidly with less contrast dye and with less radiation exposure to the patient," says Dr. Edgar Carell.

This new stent is called, Svelte. doctors at Amita Health Hinsdale and Lagrange Hospitals are testing it out as part of a clinical trial. Just last week, Augie Nietzel woke up with pain in his arm and chest.

"We jumped in the car and I drove up to the hospital," says Augie.

Once there, he learned he'd be the first patient in the state to test drive the new narrower device.

"They made a big deal out of it to me. It's not big. I'm doing something for the people of the future."

With three blockages in his heart, Augie received two standard stents then the svelte, to prop open a narrowing in his circumflex artery, which is a vessel with a tricky sharp turn.

Dr. Meechai Tessalee inserted the device through Augie's radial artery and navigated the wire to the blockage. More than 80 percent of procedures are performed through the wrist.

"When we put a stent in typically we're going thru vessels that tend to have calcium and placque and narrowing, so there's some resistance. As the stents get smaller and more flexible they are better able to track through those vessels."

The smaller and sleeker design doesn't mean it's less sturdy.

"The stent has a lower profile when it's deflated," says Dr. Carell. "Once you get it to the area that you need to get it to, it has the same radial force, the ability to hold the vessel open as the other stents we use."

According to WGN-TV, Dr Carell and his team are hoping to enroll 40 to 60 patients in their study of the drug eluding stent that's been in use in Europe for several years.