Name: Mark

Age: 29

City you reside: Indianapolis

Party affiliation: Democrat

Who did you vote for in the 2016 presidential election? Hillary Clinton

Do you watch the news? If so, do you prefer local or national news? I watch local news and usually NPR and CNN

How many hours a day do you spend consuming news? Daily, I’ll usually watch one to two hours of news, usually when I’m eating a meal or at the gym

Will you vote to reelect Trump? I will not vote to reelect President Trump

Describe yourself in 2-3 sentences: I’ve committed my life to public service and giving a voice to the forgotten men and women in our society. President Trump stands for everything that I have fought against my entire life.