Man found guilty for murder of homeless woman on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man has been found guilty of murder following the 2016 fatal stabbing of 65-year-old Margaret Means.

Carylon Young was arrested on Dec, 5, 2016 after Means was found dead in the 1400 block of E. Washington St. on Nov. 18. Her body was wrapped in a blanket covered in blood and she was stabbed to death.

Police believe she was homeless at the time of the stabbing.

On Thursday evening, a jury found Young guilty of murder. A sentencing date is set for March 8.