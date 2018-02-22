× Madison County student arrested after allegedly making threat towards alternative school

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A Madison County student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making a threat towards a school.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Frankton-Lapel Schools Administration building shortly before 10 a.m. to investigate reports of a threat.

There, the sheriff’s office says 19-year-old Francisco Martinez- Hernandez admitted to making a comment to another student about having access to guns and discussing his plans to “shoot up” the district’s alternative school.

Martinez- Hernandez, an Anderson resident, was then taken into custody and booked into the Madison County Detention Center on a preliminary charge of intimidation, a level 6 felony.

Investigators say they have spoken with the student’s family, who were very cooperative. No weapons were found in their residence.