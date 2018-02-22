× Katherin

Name: Katherin

Age: 32

City you reside: Indianapolis

Party affiliation: Democrat

Who did you vote for in the 2016 presidential election? Hillary Clinton

Do you watch the news? If so, do you prefer local or national news? Both

How many hours a day do you spend consuming news? 30 minutes-1.5 hours

Will you vote to reelect Trump? No

Describe yourself in 2-3 sentences: Having grown up in a household where politics was always a topic at the dinner table, I have always had an interest in it and decided to major in political science in college. In 2016, I had the privilege to work on the Gregg for Governor campaign, where I managed lieutenant governor candidate Christina Hale’s campaign, working on everything from fundraising to voter outreach. Currently I stay involved by volunteering for various political campaigns and serving as the Vice President of Marion County Young Democrats and Secretary of the Indiana Democratic Party, 5th Congressional District.