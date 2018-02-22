× Jordan

Name: Jordan

Age: 18

City you reside: Fishers

Party affiliation: Republican

Who did you vote for in the 2016 presidential election? I was too young to vote. I would have voted for Donald Trump if I could have.

Do you watch the news? If so, do you prefer local or national news? Yes, national.

How many hours a day do you spend consuming news? Two hours.

Will you vote to reelect Trump? Yes

Describe yourself in 2-3 sentences: I am very social which leads me to be involved on my campus at the University of Indianapolis. I am a member of the Pre- Law Student Association, Uindy GOP, and Co-Founder and Vice President of the Turning Point USA Chapter at Uindy. I am passionate about politics and stay true to my beliefs.