Name: Jordan
Age: 18
City you reside: Fishers
Party affiliation: Republican
Who did you vote for in the 2016 presidential election? I was too young to vote. I would have voted for Donald Trump if I could have.
Do you watch the news? If so, do you prefer local or national news? Yes, national.
How many hours a day do you spend consuming news? Two hours.
Will you vote to reelect Trump? Yes
Describe yourself in 2-3 sentences: I am very social which leads me to be involved on my campus at the University of Indianapolis. I am a member of the Pre- Law Student Association, Uindy GOP, and Co-Founder and Vice President of the Turning Point USA Chapter at Uindy. I am passionate about politics and stay true to my beliefs.