Jonathan
Name: Jonathan
Age: 39
City you reside: Greentown
Party affiliation: Libertarian/Conservative
Who did you vote for in the 2016 presidential election? Donald J. Trump
Do you watch the news? If so, do you prefer local or national news? Some. Mostly Fox News and Infowars
How many hours a day do you spend consuming news? Maybe an hour
Will you vote to reelect Trump? Absolutely
Describe yourself in 2-3 sentences: I am a hardworking, God fearing man who stands for what is right. I love my family and this great country that God has blessed.