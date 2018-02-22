Jonathan

Posted 2:02 pm, February 22, 2018, by

Jonathan

Name: Jonathan

Age: 39

City you reside: Greentown

Party affiliation: Libertarian/Conservative

Who did you vote for in the 2016 presidential election? Donald J. Trump

Do you watch the news? If so, do you prefer local or national news? Some. Mostly Fox News and Infowars

How many hours a day do you spend consuming news? Maybe an hour

Will you vote to reelect Trump? Absolutely

Describe yourself in 2-3 sentences: I am a hardworking, God fearing man who stands for what is right. I love my family and this great country that God has blessed.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s