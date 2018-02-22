Florida House passes bill making it mandatory for schools to display ‘In God We Trust’

Posted 10:23 am, February 22, 2018, by

Students place flowers in a makeshift memorial setup in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in memory of the 17 people that were killed on February 14 in Parkland, Florida (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Every Florida school and school administrative building will have to prominently display “In God we trust” under a bill passed by the Florida House.

The House on Wednesday approved the bill on a 97-10 vote.

Rep. Kimberly Daniels, a Jacksonville Democrat and sponsor of the bill, cited the recent shootings at a Florida high school during her closing speech on the bill. Seventeen people were killed last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Daniels said that God is the “light” and “our schools need light in them like never before.”

She added that gun issues need to be addressed, but the “real thing that needs to be addressed are issues of the heart.”

It’s not clear if the bill will pass the Florida Legislature. The Senate has not heard the bill this session.

