Flood Watch in effect Thursday night through Sunday morning

Posted 4:53 pm, February 22, 2018, by , Updated at 04:59PM, February 22, 2018

A Flood Watch has been issued for the southern half of Indiana. The watch extends from 10 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Sunday. Two to three inches of rain are expected over the nest two days. The ground is saturated from rain that fell earlier this week and area rives are already near bank full.

More rain will develop by 5 a.m. Friday and continue through lunchtime.

A second wave of heavier rain will move in early Saturday morning and will stay for most of the day. The heavy rain may cause flash flooding through the weekend.

After a soggy week of weather, skies will clear Sunday.

We’ll have several days of sunny, dry weather early next week with a warming trend.

One to four inches  of rain has soaked us this week.

Two waves of rain are on the way.

Heavy rain is likely Friday morning.

We’ll have a cloudy, mild afternoon.

More rain moves rain in Saturday morning.

Heavy rain is likely through Saturday afternoon.

Rain will taper off late Saturday.

Heavy rain is likely Friday and Saturday.

Temps will be above average through the weekend.

