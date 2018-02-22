× Father, son found guilty for murder of Indianapolis man

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A jury has found an Indianapolis father and son guilty for the murder of 62-year-old Mohamed Mahmoud.

Mohamed Mahmoud was killed on April 21, 2016 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. His body was found in the 2300 block of S. Lynhurst Drive.

Akram Abd and his father, Ziad Abd, both of Indianapolis, were arrested in connection with Mahmoud’s death.

On Thursday, they were both found guilty on two counts of murder and one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Their sentencing dates are set for March 13.