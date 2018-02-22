Earlham College works to preserve Egyptian mummy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Ind.-- Earlham College in Richmond got word this past December that it had received a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to improve an ancient relic's display at the college's museum.

The Joseph Moore Museum is the resting place for an Egyptian mummy-- one of just three in Indiana.

Museum Director Dr. Heather Lerner says the mummy dates back 300 years before Christ, about the time of Cleopatra and Marc Antony. It was a time celebrated in an elaborate movie "Cleopatra" from the 1960s starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

"We know the mummy was a young woman maybe 20-22, that she was very well-loved and cared for and also experienced difficulties in her life," said Lerner.

The mummy's name is Ta'an. She was purchased legally from the Egyptian government and brought to Earlham in 1889. Hieroglyphics on her sarcophagus indicate she was the daughter of a priest and a princess.

Her home at the college was a simple glass case for a number of years. In 1979, Ta'an was taken to Reid Hospital for a full-body x-ray.

"The density of her bones shows that there were time periods where she was either very sick or was not able to get enough food," said Lerner.

Thirty-two years later, with improvements in imaging, students and faculty built a wooden box and drove her back to the hospital in an SUV, but this time for a CAT scan.

"A whole team of students and faculty, we lifted her out, kept her in the sarcophagus. We transferred her into a box, a cushioned box, covered her and put her into the Tahoe," said Lerner.

A group got to watch her go through the scan and view the images as they came up. That's when they discovered that she had a break in her arm that had been missed on the x-ray images.

Since that time, Ta'an has been kept in an air-conditioned and humidity-controlled display case in the Joseph Moore Museum, but time is taking a toll.

"We would like to create a micro-environment that will preserve her in a much more stable way," said Ann-Eliza Lewis. "The humidity needs to stay around 45 percent all the time and the temperature should be a bit colder than most people like it. That would be perfect for her."

Museum officials should learn this spring if more funding is coming their way, to actually build the environmentally-conducive display which should preserve Princess Ta'an for future generations.