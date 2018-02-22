Drink up these deals in central Indiana for National Margarita Day 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Frozen or on the rocks? Salt or no salt? That is the question. That’s because today is National Margarita Day!

A margarita consists of tequila, triple sec and lime or lemon juice. They can be served on the rocks, which is shaken with ice…or frozen, blended with ice. Some people like to substitute salt on the rim for sugar.

Check out these deals for margarita day!

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina: $2 House Margaritas

Cheeseburger in Paradise: Frozen or on the rocks margaritas for $2.22

Abuelo’s: Score a hand-crafted margaritas for $6.95 each all day Thursday.

Twin Peaks: House Margaritas for just $4

El Rodeo: Margaritas are $1.50 off

Chili Verde: 21 oz margaritas are $7.99

Chuy’s — Offering $1 floaters and $1 off seasonal frozen blackberry and frozen blood orange margaritas

Max & Erma’s — $2 margaritas and $1 chips and salsa

