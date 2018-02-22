Damage from near south side business fire estimated at $250K

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crews responded to a fire at an Indianapolis business Thursday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. to Honeycomb Products at 405 W. Raymond St.

One of the workers on duty smelled something and went to the back part of the building to check it out. The employee spotted the fire and tried unsuccessfully to put it out with a fire extinguisher. The fire flared back up, and the employee called 911.

Firefighters had a tough time getting the fire under control and feared that tanks would rupture; there were several types of gas stored in tanks at the facility.

Crews eventually shut down the lines to the tanks and managed to get the fire under control. No one was hurt.

The business makes products for commercial, industrial and commercial applications.

IFD said damage was estimated at $250,000.