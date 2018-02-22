× Authorities investigating small plane crash near Rossville

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are investigating a small plane crash in Carroll County.

Indiana State Police say the scene of the crash is near the intersection of County Road 600 S and 500 W, north of the town of Rossville.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says authorities have located the wreckage of a Cessna 441 aircraft in the area.

The FAA says the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be in charge of the investigation.

Police cannot confirm any fatalities at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.