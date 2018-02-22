Authorities investigating fatal plane crash near Rossville

Posted 9:12 pm, February 22, 2018, by , Updated at 11:14PM, February 22, 2018

Photo of plane crash scene courtesy of Joseph Haan

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are investigating a small plane crash in Carroll County.

Indiana State Police say the scene of the crash is near the intersection of County Road 600 S and 500 W, north of the town of Rossville. Authorities were dispatched to the scene just before 7:40 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says authorities have located the wreckage of a Cessna 441 aircraft in the area.

The FAA says the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be in charge of the investigation.

Indiana State Police believe there are no survivors. At this time, they do not know how many occupants were on board.

They said the plane took off from Eagle Creek Airpark and was headed to Green Bay, Wisconsin.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

