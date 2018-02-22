× AG Curtis Hill attends White House meeting to discuss school safety with President Trump, other officials

WASHINGTON DC – Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill visited the White House on Thursday for a school safety roundtable.

He spoke with President Donald Trump; U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions; Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and others about improving school safety and strengthening firearm laws.

The meeting comes a week after a shooting at a Florida high school and a day after Hill sent an advisory reminding everyone of Indiana’s “Red Flag Law” – a statute enabling officers to take possession of guns, pending formal hearings, from people they believe pose threats to themselves or others. It was enacted in 2005 after the shooting of Indianapolis police officer Jake Laird.

“I shared with the President today the same themes I have shared with Hoosiers at home,” Hill said. “We must strengthen school security through the effective use of technology and personnel. We must keep guns from dangerous people through more deliberate application of Indiana’s Red Flag Law. And we must double down on gun crimes by further enhancing penalties for offenses committed with guns beyond what current laws provide.”

Hill is expected to discuss his conversations at the White House on several national news programs later today.